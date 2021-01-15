The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

ADA lowers target HbA1C levels for children with type-1 diabetes

Category: Environment Hits: 0

In early 2020, upon recommendation by leading endocrinologists, American Diabetes Association lowered the target hemoglobin A1C guidelines for children with type 1 diabetes. Their goal in recommending stricter glucose control was to ensure children with type 1 diabetes have better immediate and long-term health outcomes with fewer health complications and reduced mortality rates. Researchers now discuss the evidence and rationale behind this new recommendation.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210115091357.htm

