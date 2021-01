Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 18 January 2021 16:31 Hits: 2

Range anxiety, the fear of running out of power before being able to recharge an electric vehicle, may be a thing of the past, according to a team of engineers who are looking at lithium iron phosphate batteries that have a range of 250 miles with the ability to charge in 10 minutes.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210118113126.htm