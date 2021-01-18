The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

A new archaeology for the Anthropocene era

Scantily clad tomb raiders and cloistered scholars piecing together old pots -- these are the kinds of stereotypes of archaeology that dominate public perception. Yet archaeology in the new millennium is a world away from these images. In a major new report, researchers probe a thoroughly modern and scientific discipline to understand how it is helping to address the considerable challenges of the Anthropocene.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210118113132.htm

