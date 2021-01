Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 18 January 2021

Now that Democrats will control both chambers of Congress and the White House, lawmakers see new chances to enact a range of climate change legislation.Lawmakers and environmentalists anticipate pushing measures to promote clean energy, decarbonize...

