One small alcoholic drink a day is linked to an increased risk of atrial fibrillation

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Sunday, 17 January 2021 18:22 Hits: 6

A study of nearly 108,000 people has found that people who regularly drink a modest amount of alcohol are at increased risk of atrial fibrillation, a condition where the heart beats in an abnormal rhythm. The study found that, compared to drinking no alcohol at all, just one alcoholic drink a day was linked to a 16% increased risk of atrial fibrillation over an average follow-up time of nearly 14 years.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210117132231.htm