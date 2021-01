Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 15 January 2021 16:52 Hits: 1

New research is poised to drastically improve the use of tracheal stents for children with airway obstruction. Researchers demonstrate for the first time the successful use of a completely biodegradable magnesium-alloy tracheal stent that safely degrades and does not require removal.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210115115234.htm