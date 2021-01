Articles

Scientists studying the body's natural defenses against bacterial infection have identified a nutrient -- taurine -- that helps the gut recall prior infections and kill invading bacteria, such as Klebsiella pneumoniae (Kpn). The finding could aid efforts seeking alternatives to antibiotics.

