New method makes better predictions of material properties using low quality data

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 14 January 2021

By combining large amounts of low-fidelity data with smaller quantities of high-fidelity data, nanoengineers have developed a new machine learning method to predict the properties of materials with more accuracy than existing models. Crucially, their approach is also the first to predict the properties of disordered materials -- those with atomic sites that can be occupied by more than one element, or can be vacant.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210114111926.htm