Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 14 January 2021 18:01 Hits: 4

Gaining control of the flow of electrical current through atomically thin materials is important to potential future applications in photovoltaics or computing. Physicists have discovered one way to locally add electrical charge to a graphene device.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210114130121.htm