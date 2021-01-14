The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Population density and virus strains will affect how regions can resume normal life

Category: Environment Hits: 4

As a new, apparently more transmissible version of the virus that causes COVID-19 has appeared in several countries, new research finds that the transmissibility of viral strains and the population density of a region will play big roles in how vaccination campaigns can help towns and cities return to more normal activities. The findings suggest that directing vaccines toward densely populated counties would help to interrupt transmission of the disease.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210114134042.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version