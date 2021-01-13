Need to reduce work-related stress? It's a walk in the park

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Research examined the relationship between 'sense of coherence' (a quality indicative of stress-coping ability) and frequency of walking in forests or greenspaces. The aim was to find easy coping devices for workplace stress. Forest/greenspace walking at least once a week was found to correlate with those with a stronger sense of coherence. The findings suggest the benefits of walking in urban greenspaces or in forests to help with stress management.

