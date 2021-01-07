The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

New Leadership in Senate Creates Pathway for Pro-Climate Legislation

Written by Moms Clean Air Force

This was written by Elizabeth Gore, EDF’s Senior Vice President, Political Affairs

Even as the nation reacts to the shameful events at the US Capitol yesterday, the election results bring important changes for those seeking to address a climate crisis. Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff have won the Senate runoff elections in Georgia. We congratulate them on their historic campaigns, and look forward to working with them and the new Senate leadership.

Stopping the COVID-19 pandemic, supporting America’s ailing economy and fighting climate change must be the top priorities of the new Congress. The incoming Congress and Biden-Harris administration have an opportunity to rebuild our country better than it was before the pandemic hit. They can pursue policies that create good-paying jobs and high quality economic opportunities, fight climate change, and promote environmental justice.

Both the House and Senate will be closely divided. That reality will put a premium on policy solutions that have appeal across the political spectrum. But the urgency for strong action remains and Congress has a unique window of opportunity to address the climate crisis.

We extend congratulations to the Democratic Leader, Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, who stands ready to assume the position of Senate Majority Leader. Sen. Schumer is a long-time advocate of strong climate change policies, and we are optimistic that under his leadership we will have a Congress that grows the economy and tackles climate change head-on.

