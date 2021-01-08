Newsom’s Budget Proposal: Prioritizing Health and Equitable Economic Recovery

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today released his 2021-22 budget proposal outlining a commitment to advancing an equitable broad-based recovery from unprecedented pandemic-related economic challenges. The proposal will be debated in the legislature before final adoption in June.

Following is a statement from Victoria Rome, California Government Affairs Director at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council).

“From sustainable agriculture to advancing clean vehicles and supporting affordable housing, Governor Newsom’s proposed budget is a down payment toward a healthy, just and equitable economic recovery.”

“The focus on zero-emission vehicles is particularly important in helping to address the air pollution and climate change impacts plaguing disproportionately impacted and low-income communities. It’s an effort to bring investment and create healthy communities for everyone.”

“The Governor's proposal to transition away from harmful pesticides to protect the public and help farmers manage pests safely, is hugely important. The proposal would help safeguard kids, farm workers and their communities which bear disproportionate burdens from the resulting pollution. California’s pesticide fees have not come close to covering the enormous costs of the harmful impacts to our air, water, pollinators and communities.”

