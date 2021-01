Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 18:24 Hits: 8

What if the degenerative eye conditions that lead to glaucoma, corneal dystrophy, and cataracts could be detected and treated before vision is impaired? Recent findings point to the ciliary body as a key to unlocking this possibility.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210113132407.htm