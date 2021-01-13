Superheroes, foods and apps bring a modern twist to the periodic table

Articles

Many students, especially non-science majors, dread chemistry. The first lesson in an introductory chemistry course typically deals with how to interpret the periodic table of elements, but its complexity can be overwhelming to students with little or no previous exposure. Now, researchers introduce an innovative way to make learning about the elements much more approachable -- by using 'pseudo' periodic tables filled with superheroes, foods and apps.

