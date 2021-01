Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 20:46 Hits: 2

A new method, developed offers game-changing possibilities for genetic association studies and biomedical research. For less than $1 in computational cost, GLIMPSE is able to statistically infer a complete human genome from a very small amount of data. It offers a first realistic alternative to current approaches, and so allows a wider inclusion of underrepresented populations.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210113154636.htm