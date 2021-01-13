The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Biden Nominates a “Powerhouse” to Tackle Climate and Biodiversity Crises

Press Release
WASHINGTON  – President-elect Biden has nominated former U.N. Ambassador Samantha Power to lead the U.S. Agency for International Development, which oversees about half of U.S. foreign aid and is one of the world’s most influential official aid organizations.
The following is a statement by Jake Schmidt, managing director of the International Program at NRDC (the Natural Resources Defense Council):
“Samantha Power is just the powerhouse needed to drive America’s leading development agency to tackle the increasing global climate, biodiversity, sustainability and equity challenges facing the world. We look forward to working with her on strategies and plans to address the twin climate and biodiversity crises that require urgent action to avert catastrophe.”

NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council) is an international nonprofit environmental organization with more than 3 million members and online activists. Since 1970, our lawyers, scientists, and other environmental specialists have worked to protect the world's natural resources, public health, and the environment. NRDC has offices in New York City, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Bozeman, MT, and Beijing. Visit us at www.nrdc.org and follow us on Twitter @NRDC.​

Read more https://www.nrdc.org/media/2021/210113-0

