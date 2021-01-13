Cuomo Unveils Slate of 2021 Clean Energy and Environmental Priorities

ALBANY, N.Y. – In his 2021 State of the State address, Governor Andrew Cuomo today announced a slate of key climate and clean energy priorities. These include a four-point plan to build large scale renewables Upstate, jumpstart New York manufacturing, expand transmission, and accelerate workforce training as the state transitions to a green economy.

As part of the plan, the Governor also announced two offshore wind projects – one 20 miles off of Jones Beach and the other 50 miles off of Montauk, two new port investments for offshore wind in Albany and South Brooklyn Marine Terminal, as well as 100 new large-scale renewable energy projects, including solar, wind and offshore wind.

A statement follows from Rich Schrader, New York Legislative Director at NRDC (the Natural Resources Defense Council):

“As New York looks to rebuild, nothing holds more potential to get our economy humming again than clean energy. The governor’s roadmap for the year ahead reflects this understanding – and demonstrates a commitment to powering our future with cleaner, healthier and more equitable solutions. His plans honor New York’s vital leadership role in the fight against the climate crisis – including measures to boost renewable energy, expand transmission, and rebuild the state’s economy with green infrastructure investments and jobs.

“But with so much at stake, we need to go even further to better protect public health, advance environmental justice and build a brighter future for all New Yorkers. In the coming days, we’ll be working with the governor and lawmakers to build on this slate of priorities and turn them into sound policy.”

