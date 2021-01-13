Category: Environment Hits: 2
WASHINGTON (January 13, 2021) — In Fiscal Year (FY) 2020, the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) enforcement and compliance assurance program achieved tremendous results for the public and the environment, increasing the environmental benefits of its cases despite the COVID-19 public health emergency. EPA’s Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance (OECA) achieved these results by adapting quickly and focusing resources on priority matters during a global pandemic.
“In FY 2020, EPA enforcement and compliance assurance staff demonstrated extraordinary resilience, creativity, and perseverance as they continued to assure compliance with environmental laws,” said Assistant Administrator for Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Susan Bodine. “I am very proud of the work we accomplished this year.”
Highlights of EPA’s FY 2020 enforcement and compliance achievements include:
To see EPA’s FY 2020 Annual Environmental Enforcement Results, including case highlights, visit: https://www.epa.gov/enforcement/enforcement-annual-results-fiscal-year-2020[1]
Members of the public can help protect our environment by identifying and reporting environmental violations. Learn more here[2].
Read more https://www.epa.gov/newsreleases/epa-announces-fy-2020-enforcement-and-compliance-achievements