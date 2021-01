Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 12 January 2021 13:53 Hits: 0

A team of biologists who banded together to support COVID-19 science determined the atomic structure of a coronavirus protein thought to help the pathogen evade and dampen response from human immune cells. The structural map has laid the groundwork for new antiviral treatments and enabled further investigations into how the newly emerged virus ravages the human body.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210112085345.htm