Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 12 January 2021 19:48 Hits: 3

In a proof-of-principle study, researchers describe a new technique in which they analyzed environmental DNA - or eDNA - from water samples in Cayuga Lake to gather nuanced information about the presence of these invasive fish.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210112144809.htm