EPA Invites 55 New Projects to Apply for WIFIA Loans to Improve Water Quality

WASHINGTON — Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that 55 new projects in 20 states are being invited to apply for approximately $5.1 billion in Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA) loans. This funding will help finance over $12 billion in clean water and drinking water infrastructure projects to protect public health and improve water quality in communities across the United States.

“EPA built one of the greatest financing tools for investing in America’s water infrastructure in history when it stood up the WIFIA program in 2018,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “These 55 new projects will facilitate $12 billion in water infrastructure to help address some of the most pressing challenges faced by water systems across this country.”

Since the first WIFIA loan closed in 2018, EPA has announced 41 WIFIA loans that are providing $7.8 billion in credit assistance to help finance $16.8 billion for water infrastructure while creating more than 38,800 jobs and saving ratepayers $3.7 billion. EPA received 67 letters of interest from both public and private entities in response to the 2020 WIFIA Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA) . After a robust statutorily required review process, the WIFIA Selection Committee chose 55 prospective borrowers’ projects to submit applications for loans and placed three prospective borrowers on a waitlist.

The WIFIA program is expanding its geographic scope by inviting entities from Alabama, Iowa, Ohio, Texas, and West Virginia for the first time. Four prospective borrowers that submitted letters of interest in response to a previous WIFIA Notice of Funding Availability resubmitted them for 2020 and have been invited to proceed in the 2020 funding round. Seven borrowers who have already received a WIFIA loan or are in the process of closing a loan have been invited to apply for additional financing. This action complements EPA November 2020 announcement that California, Iowa, and Rhode Island were invited to apply for a total of $695 million in loans through EPA’s new state infrastructure financing authority WIFIA (SWIFIA) program.

Selected Projects

Birmingham Water Works (Alabama): Infrastructure Repair and Rehabilitation Project; $147 million

Infrastructure Repair and Rehabilitation Project; $147 million City of Escondido (California): Lake Wohlford Dam Replacement Project; $42 million

Lake Wohlford Dam Replacement Project; $42 million City of Oxnard (California): Aquifer Storage Recovery Project; $29 million

Aquifer Storage Recovery Project; $29 million City of Palo Alto (California ): Regional Water Quality Control Plant Secondary Treatment Upgrades Project; $66 million

): Regional Water Quality Control Plant Secondary Treatment Upgrades Project; $66 million City of San Buenaventura (California): VenturaWaterPure; $125 million

VenturaWaterPure; $125 million City of San Diego (California): Pure Water San Diego Program Phase 1: North City Project; $74 million

Pure Water San Diego Program Phase 1: North City Project; $74 million City of San Diego (California): Stormwater Capital Improvement Program; $263 million

Stormwater Capital Improvement Program; $263 million City of Santa Monica (California): Sustainable Water Supply Program; $84 million

Sustainable Water Supply Program; $84 million City of Vallejo (California): FY20-21 to FY24-25 Capital Improvement Program; $24 million

FY20-21 to FY24-25 Capital Improvement Program; $24 million East Bay Municipal Utility District (California): Water Treatment Plants Improvements Program; $209 million

Water Treatment Plants Improvements Program; $209 million Inland Empire Utilities Agency (California): Regional Wastewater System Improvements Program; $94 million

Regional Wastewater System Improvements Program; $94 million Orange County Water District (California): PFAS Treatment Projects; $173 million

PFAS Treatment Projects; $173 million Oro Lomo Sanitary District (California): Sewer Collection System Pipeline Rehabilitation and Replacement Project; $26 million

Sewer Collection System Pipeline Rehabilitation and Replacement Project; $26 million Rancho California Water District (California): Vail Dam Seismic and Hydrologic Remediation Project; $42 million

Vail Dam Seismic and Hydrologic Remediation Project; $42 million Sacramento County Water Authority (California): Arden Service Area Distribution System Pipe Realignment and Meter Installation Project; $59 million

Arden Service Area Distribution System Pipe Realignment and Meter Installation Project; $59 million Silicon Valley Clean Water (California): Regional Environmental Sewer Conveyance Upgrade Phase 2; $38 million

Regional Environmental Sewer Conveyance Upgrade Phase 2; $38 million Silicon Valley Clean Water (California): Wastewater Treatment Plant Reliability Upgrades; $70 million

Wastewater Treatment Plant Reliability Upgrades; $70 million Union Sanitary District (California): Enhanced Treatment and Site Upgrade Phase 1 Projects; $198 million

Enhanced Treatment and Site Upgrade Phase 1 Projects; $198 million Water Replenishment District of Southern California (California): PFAS Remediation Program; $51 million

PFAS Remediation Program; $51 million West Valley Water District (California): Oliver P. Roemer Water Filtration Facility Expansion Project; $25 million

Oliver P. Roemer Water Filtration Facility Expansion Project; $25 million City of Englewood (Colorado): Englewood One Water Modernization Program; $45 million

Englewood One Water Modernization Program; $45 million City of Fort Lauderdale (Florida): Seven Neighborhood Stormwater Improvements; $104 million

Seven Neighborhood Stormwater Improvements; $104 million City of Miami Beach (Florida): Sewer and Stormwater Pump Station Upgrades; $31 million

Sewer and Stormwater Pump Station Upgrades; $31 million City of Orlando (Florida): Iron Bridge Regional Water Reclamation Facility Pretreatment Improvements and Reclaimed Water Storage and Repump Facility; $18 million

Iron Bridge Regional Water Reclamation Facility Pretreatment Improvements and Reclaimed Water Storage and Repump Facility; $18 million Miami-Dade County (Florida): North District and Central District Wastewater Treatment Plants Ocean Outfall Legislation Projects; $404 million

North District and Central District Wastewater Treatment Plants Ocean Outfall Legislation Projects; $404 million Sarasota County Government (Florida): Bee Ridge Water Reclamation Facility Expansion and Advanced Wastewater Treatment Conversion Project; $132 million

Bee Ridge Water Reclamation Facility Expansion and Advanced Wastewater Treatment Conversion Project; $132 million DeKalb County (Georgia): Water Infrastructure Renewal Program; $253 million

Water Infrastructure Renewal Program; $253 million City of Cedar Rapids (Iowa): Water Pollution Control Facility Improvements; $218 million

Water Pollution Control Facility Improvements; $218 million Chicago Department of Water Management (Illinois): Water Main and Lead Service Line Replacement Program; $336 million

Water Main and Lead Service Line Replacement Program; $336 million City of Evanston (Illinois): 36”/42” Raw Water Intake Replacement; $27 million

36”/42” Raw Water Intake Replacement; $27 million Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago (Illinois): Capital Improvement Projects; $98 million

Capital Improvement Projects; $98 million City of Bonner Springs (Kansas): Water Supply & Treatment Plant Project; $11 million

Water Supply & Treatment Plant Project; $11 million Johnson County Wastewater (Kansas): Wastewater Integrated Management Plan: Foundation Project Delivery Program; $243 million

Wastewater Integrated Management Plan: Foundation Project Delivery Program; $243 million Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas (Kansas): Kansas City, Kansas Community-Based Partnership – Stormwater Program; $78 million

Kansas City, Kansas Community-Based Partnership – Stormwater Program; $78 million Springfield Water and Sewer Commission (Massachusetts): Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Renewal Program; $252 million

Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Renewal Program; $252 million Baltimore City Department of Public Works (Maryland): Wastewater Rehabilitation Program 2020; $64 million

Wastewater Rehabilitation Program 2020; $64 million Baltimore City Department of Public Works (Maryland): Water Infrastructure Rehabilitation 2020; $29 million

Water Infrastructure Rehabilitation 2020; $29 million Howard County (Maryland): Ellicott City Safe & Sound Plan; $83 million

Ellicott City Safe & Sound Plan; $83 million Johnston County (North Carolina): Wastewater Treatment Improvements Program; $50 million

Wastewater Treatment Improvements Program; $50 million Erie County Water Authority (New York): Strategic Plan Improvements Project; $24 million

Strategic Plan Improvements Project; $24 million Water Authority of Great Neck North (New York): Watermill Lane Emerging Contaminant Water Treatment and Watermain Upgrade Projects; $16 million

Watermill Lane Emerging Contaminant Water Treatment and Watermain Upgrade Projects; $16 million City of Dayton, Department of Water (Ohio): Wastewater Infrastructure Improvements Program; $73 million

Wastewater Infrastructure Improvements Program; $73 million City of Lorain (Ohio): Water Treatment Plant Improvements; $30 million

$30 million City of Gresham and Rockwood Water People’s Utility District (Oregon): Cascade Groundwater Development; $54 million

Cascade Groundwater Development; $54 million City of Sandy (Oregon): Wastewater System Improvements Project – Phase 1; $33 million

Wastewater System Improvements Project – Phase 1; $33 million Medford Water Commission (Oregon): Rogue Valley Water Supply Resiliency Project; $58 million

Rogue Valley Water Supply Resiliency Project; $58 million Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority (Pennsylvania): Clearwell Replacement Projects; $128 million

Clearwell Replacement Projects; $128 million Metro Water Services (Tennessee): Process Advancements at Omohundro and K.R. Harrington Water Treatment Plants Project; $129 million

Process Advancements at Omohundro and K.R. Harrington Water Treatment Plants Project; $129 million City of Pflugerville (Texas): Water Treatment Plant Expansion; $42 million

Water Treatment Plant Expansion; $42 million City of Provo (Utah): Aquifer, Storage, and Recovery Program; $34 million

Aquifer, Storage, and Recovery Program; $34 million City of Emporia (Virginia): Water and Sewer Infrastructure Improvement Program; $12 million

Water and Sewer Infrastructure Improvement Program; $12 million Prince William County Service Authority (Virginia): Booster Pump Station, Water Main Construction, and SCADA System Upgrade; $40 million

Booster Pump Station, Water Main Construction, and SCADA System Upgrade; $40 million Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District (Wisconsin): Waterway Flood Management and Restoration Projects; $126 million

Waterway Flood Management and Restoration Projects; $126 million Weirton Area Water Board (West Virginia): Water Treatment Plant Improvements Project; $12 million

Water Treatment Plant Improvements Project; $12 million Weirton Sanitary Board (West Virginia): Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvements Project; $12 million

Waitlist Projects

Santa Clara Valley Water District (California): Pacheco Reservoir Expansion Project; $693 million

Pacheco Reservoir Expansion Project; $693 million City of Joliet (Illinois): Alternative Water Source Program; $441 million

Alternative Water Source Program; $441 million Southland Water Agency (Illinois): Southland Water Agency Infrastructure System; $701 million

To learn more about the 55 projects that are invited to apply, visit: https://www.epa.gov/wifia/wifia-selected-projects

Background on WIFIA

Established by the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act of 2014, the WIFIA program is a federal loan and guarantee program administered by EPA. WIFIA’s aim is to accelerate investment in the nation’s water infrastructure by providing long-term, low-cost supplemental credit assistance for regionally and nationally significant projects. The WIFIA program has an active pipeline of pending applications for projects that will result in billions of dollars in water infrastructure investment and thousands of jobs.