Why COVID-19 pneumonia lasts longer, causes more damage than typical pneumonia

COVID pneumonia is significantly different from pneumonia caused by other causes, reports a new study. It shows how hijacks the lungs' own immune cells and uses them to spread across the lung over weeks. The infection leaves damage in its wake and fuels the fever, low blood pressure and damage to the kidneys, brain, heart and other organs in patients with COVID-19. Scientists discovered a target for treating COVID pneumonia.

