Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 11 January 2021 21:34 Hits: 4

A new line of succession established at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) leaves an official who was slotted into a newly created high-ranking role just a month ago in charge on Inauguration Day.Charlotte Bertrand, who until last month...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/533699-epa-preps-for-transition-of-power-with-new-unusual-succession