Laypeople have difficulty estimating severity of blood loss

Published on Monday, 11 January 2021

When an accident occurs, the reactions of bystanders are important. Researchers have studied whether laypeople realize the severity of the situation when someone in their proximity begins to bleed, and whether they can estimate how much the person is bleeding. The results show a discrepancy related to the victim's gender: for a woman losing blood, both blood loss and life-threatening injuries were underestimated.

