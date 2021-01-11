The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

New process more efficiently recycles excess CO2 into fuel

For years, researchers have worked to repurpose excess atmospheric carbon dioxide into new chemicals, fuels and other products traditionally made from hydrocarbons harvested from fossil fuels. The recent push to mitigate the climactic effects of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere has chemists on their toes to find the most efficient means possible. A new study introduces an electrochemical reaction, enhanced by polymers, to improve CO2-to-ethylene conversion efficiency over previous attempts.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210111115744.htm

