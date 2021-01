Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 11 January 2021 19:34 Hits: 5

Mindfulness courses can reduce anxiety, depression and stress and increase mental wellbeing within most but not all non-clinical settings, say a team of researchers. They also found that mindfulness may be no better than other practices aimed at improving mental health and wellbeing.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210111143422.htm