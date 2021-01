Articles

Scientists have been working to solve the mysterious root cause of the Sunset Crater eruption and any lessons learned to better understand the threats similar volcanoes may pose around the world today. But as to why it erupted, that has remained a mystery, until now. Recent research shows the importance of carbon dioxide in volcanic eruptions.

