Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 11 January 2021 16:21 Hits: 4

Like a longtime couple who can predict each other's every move, a new robot has learned to predict its partner robot's future actions and goals based on just a few initial video frames. The study is part of a broader effort to endow robots with the ability to understand and anticipate the goals of other robots, purely from visual observations.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210111112131.htm