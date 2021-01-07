Newly released EPA plan will aid salmon survival in the Columbia River

Category: Environment Hits: 0
Seattle - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s northwest regional office released the Columbia River Cold Water Refuges Plan[1], outlining the critical role that zones of cooler water play in salmon survival as the iconic fish make their way back to their spawning grounds. These zones, called cold water refuges, occur where cool tributaries enter the Columbia River. According to agency officials, the report provides information for federal, state, tribal and local watershed managers to consider as they implement actions to support healthier salmon populations in the face of challenging river temperatures.
By issuing this plan, EPA is meeting its responsibilities under the Endangered Species Act, associated with the Reasonable Prudent Alternative identified in the 2015 Biological Opinion issued by the National Marine fisheries Service. Recognizing that successful plan implementation will only occur through strong partnership, EPA worked closely with the States of Oregon and Washington, NMFS, tribes, and others to develop the plan.
Among the key findings of the “Cold Water Refuges Plan”:
For more details from the report, visit: https://www.epa.gov/columbiariver/columbia-river-cold-water-refuge[2]
Read more https://www.epa.gov/newsreleases/newly-released-epa-plan-will-aid-salmon-survival-columbia-river