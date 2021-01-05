NRDC: EPA Finalizes Rule That Would Censor Science

WASHINGTON – Bowing to the whims of coal barons, the nuclear industry, and chemical companies, the Trump administration is announcing a final rule today that would severely restrict the use of peer-reviewed science in setting pollution and toxic chemical limits.

The following is a statement from Vijay Limaye, a climate and health scientist at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“Even in its dying days, the Trump administration is bending over backward to help our nation’s worst polluters, at all of our expense. Science is the best tool we have to tell us what poses grave threats to our health and the health of our families—from air pollution to toxic chemicals. But this administration wants to ignore that critical peer-reviewed research.

“Thankfully, this administration and its coddling of polluting industries is finally coming to an end.

“Unwinding this action must be at the top of the agenda for the new leadership at EPA, because it undermines everything else the agency wants and needs to do.

“We look forward to working with the incoming Biden administration to get back to using sound science to guide policies that protect our health and combat the climate crisis.”