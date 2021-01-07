The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Functional seizures associated with stroke, psychiatric disorders

In a large-scale study of electronic health records investigators determined the prevalence of functional seizures and characterized comorbidities associated with them. Functional seizures are sudden attacks or spasms that look like epileptic seizures but do not have the aberrant brain electrical patterns of epilepsy. The research team confirmed associations between functional seizures and psychiatric disorders and sexual assault trauma and discovered a novel association with stroke.

