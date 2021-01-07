Functional seizures associated with stroke, psychiatric disorders

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 18:57 Hits: 4

In a large-scale study of electronic health records investigators determined the prevalence of functional seizures and characterized comorbidities associated with them. Functional seizures are sudden attacks or spasms that look like epileptic seizures but do not have the aberrant brain electrical patterns of epilepsy. The research team confirmed associations between functional seizures and psychiatric disorders and sexual assault trauma and discovered a novel association with stroke.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210107135708.htm