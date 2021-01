Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 21:47 Hits: 7

The Yellowstone hotspot is well known for generating supereruptions in the geologic past that are far more explosive than historic examples. The origin and sustained longevity of the hotspot is less understood but is focused on two competing models, where the ascent of hot mantle is derived from either a deep-seated mantle plume or a shallow mantle source.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210107164748.htm