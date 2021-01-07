Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 05:00 Hits: 0

EPA Announces Environmental Justice Grant to the Coyote Valley Band of Pomo Indians

SAN FRANCISCO (January 7, 2020) – At a virtual press conference today, EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator John Busterud announced a $200,000 State Environmental Justice Cooperative Agreement (SEJCA) grant to the Coyote Valley Band of Pomo Indians.

“This funding will serve the entire Coyote Valley community, supporting their development of a resiliency plan to educate staff, leadership, and the broader community on mitigation of air and water pollution during disasters,” said John Busterud, EPA’s Regional Administrator for the country’s Pacific Southwest. “Collaborative partnerships with local agencies such as the sheriff, fire department, and local health care provider will provide direct community support.”

The project will include the development of a disaster resiliency plan, community emergency response team training and the creation of an Emergency Operations Training Center to support real-life disaster training.

“Our communities have experienced an array of disasters in recent years, such as wildfires, power-outages, droughts, and now a pandemic,” said Michael Hunter, Tribal Chairman of the Coyote Band of Pomo Indians. “This opportunity strengthens our Sovereignty and strengthens our crisis management response to continue to support and protect our community and surrounding neighbors.”

The Coyote Valley Reservation was established in 1977 and is located 150 miles north of San Francisco, California. Coyote Valley seeks to improve the community’s self-governance and economic self-determination. EPA’s grant will support the Tribe’s work to improve health, education, culture and the meeting of social service needs.

EPA has been actively supporting efforts across the country to protect public health. As part of this work, EPA is providing $2 million nationwide in State Environmental Justice Cooperative Agreement (SEJCA) grant funding to states, local governments and tribes. SEJCA-funded projects benefit low income and minority communities disproportionately impacted by environmental burdens.