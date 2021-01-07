The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Intelligence deficit: Conclusion from the mouse to the human being

Impaired intelligence, movement disorders and developmental delays are typical for a group of rare diseases that belong to GPI anchor deficiencies. Researchers now used genetic engineering methods to create a mouse that mimics these patients very well. Studies in this animal model suggest that in GPI anchor deficiencies, a gene mutation impairs the transmission of stimuli at the synapses in the brain.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210107125322.htm

