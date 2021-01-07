EPA to hold public hearings on proposed hazardous waste permit for Heritage Thermal Services Inc. in East Liverpool, Ohio

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 05:00 Hits: 0

Virtual Public Hearings Scheduled for Jan. 12, Jan. 14; Public Comment Period Ends Jan. 20

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (January 7, 2021) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will hold virtual public hearings on Jan. 12, 2021, and Jan. 14, 2021, on the proposed federal hazardous waste management permit for Heritage Thermal Services Inc., a commercial hazardous waste incinerator facility in East Liverpool. The public comment period, which began on Aug. 28, 2020, runs through Jan. 20, 2021.

To comply with current COVID-19 social distancing guidance, EPA will host an online public hearing at 6 p.m. EST on Jan. 12, and a telephone conference hearing at 6 p.m. EST on Jan. 14. EPA will share the same information during both sessions. During the online public hearing on Jan. 12, the public will have the opportunity to ask questions and make comments in writing regarding the proposed permit. During the telephone conference hearing, the public will have the opportunity to ask questions and make comments orally. Topics related to other hazardous waste management activities at the Heritage site will not be discussed during the virtual public hearings.

To access the virtual public hearings:

Attending a public hearing is not required to make a comment on the proposed permit for the record. Comments can be submitted until Jan. 20, 2021, by mail or email to: Jae Lee, Project Manager, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , U.S. EPA Region 5, Land, Chemicals and Redevelopment Division (mail code LL-17J), 77 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60604.

For questions about the proposed permit, contact Jae Lee at 312-886-3781 or call EPA toll-free at 800-621-8431, ext. 63781, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., weekdays.

The permit sets air emission standards for equipment leaks, tanks, containers and an extruder unit at the Heritage site. This proposed permit does not address Heritage’s commercial hazardous waste incinerator or other associated waste management activities. These activities are addressed under a separate permit issued by the state of Ohio in 2019.

The draft permit and other related information is available at: https://www.epa.gov/publicnotices/proposed-rcra-permit-heritage-thermal-services-inc .

Documents are also available to view during normal business hours at Carnegie Public Library, 219 E 4th St., East Liverpool, Ohio.

For additional information visit: https://www.epa.gov/publicnotices/proposed-rcra-permit-heritage-thermal-services-inc .

