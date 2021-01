Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 16:24 Hits: 4

El Niño events have long been perceived as a driver for low rainfall in the winter and spring in Hawai'i, creating a six-month wet-season drought. However, a recent study revealed the connection between Hawai'i winter rainfall and El Niño is not as straightforward as previously thought.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210107112416.htm