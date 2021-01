Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 10:45 Hits: 5

Australian towns have made headlines complaining of "bat tornadoes." But ecologists say flying foxes are vital to preserving forest and need protection from climate change and habitat loss.

