'Sniffing out' fruity thiols in hoppy beers

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 18:30 Hits: 11

Hoppy beers such as pale ales are becoming increasingly popular. One reason is their pleasant fruity aroma that partially stems from compounds called thiols. Brewers have been looking for an accurate way to track thiols in beer, but current methods typically are not sensitive enough or require use of potentially harmful substances. Now, researchers present an automated, solvent-less process to assess thiols at very low concentrations.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210106133021.htm