Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 18:30 Hits: 8

Researchers have successfully used a DNA-editing technique to extend the lifespan of mice with the genetic variation associated with progeria, a rare genetic disease that causes extreme premature aging in children and can significantly shorten their life expectancy.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210106133046.htm