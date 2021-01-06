The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Physicists observe competition between magnetic orders

Two-dimensional materials, consisting of a single layer of atoms, have been booming in research for years. They possess novel properties that can only be explained with the help of the laws of quantum mechanics. Researchers have now used ultracold atoms to gain new insights into previously unknown quantum phenomena. They found out that the magnetic orders between two coupled thin films of atoms compete with each other.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210106133050.htm

