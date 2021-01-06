The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Wait for me: Cell biologists decipher signal that ensures no chromosome is left behind

Cell biologists have found a key clue in the mystery of how chromosomes are inherited correctly every time a cell divides. Using a novel cell probe, they unraveled how a 'matchmaker' molecule stops cell division until components are ready to be split. Precise chromosome duplication is a key factor in proper cell division. If components are altered, even slightly, birth defects and certain cancers can result.

