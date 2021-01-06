Resist the resistance: Fighting the good fight against bacteria

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021

Drug-resistant bacteria could lead to more deaths than cancer by 2050, according to a report commissioned by the United Kingdom in 2014 and jointly supported by the U.K. government and the Wellcome Trust. In an effort to reduce the potential infection-caused 10 million deaths worldwide, Penn State researcher Scott Medina has developed a peptide, or small protein, that can target a specific pathogen without damaging the good bacteria that bolsters the immune system.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210106142645.htm