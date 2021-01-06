The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

'Virtual biopsies' could replace tissue biopsies in future thanks to new technique

A new advanced computing technique using routine medical scans to enable doctors to take fewer, more accurate tumor biopsies, has been developed by cancer researchers. This is an important step towards precision tissue sampling for cancer patients to help select the best treatment. In future the technique could even replace clinical biopsies with 'virtual biopsies', sparing patients invasive procedures.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210106095314.htm

