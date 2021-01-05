The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Anticoagulants reduce the number of brain metastases in mice

Category: Environment Hits: 5

Brain metastases can only develop if cancer cells exit the capillaries and enter into the brain tissue. To facilitate this step, cancer cells influence blood clotting, as scientists have now been able to show in mice. The cancer cells actively promote the formation of clots, which helps them to arrest in the brain capillaries and then penetrate through the vessel wall. Drugs that inhibit thrombin were able to reduce the number of brain metastases.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210105104826.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version