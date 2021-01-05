The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Self-controlled children tend to be healthier middle-aged adults

Self-control of one's thoughts, feelings and behaviors is one of the personality traits that makes a child ready for school. And, it turns out, ready for life as well. A large study tracking 1,000 people from birth through age 45 has determined that people who had higher levels of self-control as children were aging more slowly than their peers at age 45. Their bodies and brains were healthier and biologically younger.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210105130117.htm

