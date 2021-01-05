The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Routine eye scans may give clues to cognitive decline in diabetes

As they age, people with diabetes are more likely to develop Alzheimer's disease and other cognitive disorders than are people without diabetes. Scientists now have shown that routine eye imaging can identify changes in the retina that may be associated with cognitive disorders in older people with type 1 diabetes. These results may open up a relatively easy method for early detection of cognitive decline in this population.

