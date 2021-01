Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 04 January 2021 18:19 Hits: 5

Researchers who profiled more than 45,000 individual cells from patients with peritoneal carcinomatosis (PC), a specific form of metastatic gastric cancer, defined the extensive cellular heterogeneity and identified two distinct subtypes correlated with patient survival.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210104131944.htm