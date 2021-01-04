The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Articles

Surprising news: Drylands are not getting drier

A new study shows the importance of long-term soil moisture changes and associated soil moisture-atmosphere feedbacks in future predictions of water availability in drylands. The researchers identified a long-term soil moisture regulation of atmospheric circulation and moisture transport that largely ameliorates the potential decline of future water availability in drylands, beyond that expected in the absence of soil moisture feedbacks.

