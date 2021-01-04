New data-driven global climate model provides projections for urban environments

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 04 January 2021 16:41 Hits: 8

Cities only occupy about 3% of the Earth's total land surface, but they bear the burden of the human-perceived effects of global climate change, researchers said. Global climate models are set up for big-picture analysis, leaving urban areas poorly represented. In a new study, researchers take a closer look at how climate change affects cities by using data-driven statistical models combined with traditional process-driven physical climate models.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210104114105.htm